John Dale awarded Volunteer of the Year

Traci Baker, Director Community Activities and Communications

During the annual HOA Board Committee Volunteer Recognition event on February 7, 2019 Bill Barnard, General Manager, announced the Volunteer of the Year. Volunteer of the Year is selected by the HOA Board and given to a community member whose service to the Board has been exceptional. When John Dale, Chairman, Rules Compliance Committee was announced as this year’s recipient, an immediate standing ovation and rousing throng of applause erupted in the room. Dale has served for many years as Chairman of the Rules Compliance Committee, which is a completely volunteer position. With the assistance of a small committee of fellow volunteers, the Rules Compliance Committee (RCC) recommends changes or additions to the rules and regulations for approval by the HOA Board. Changes are posted for 30 days prior to adoption for comments. The RCC works with and supports the PC Patrol in investigations and enforcement of association rules and regulations and provides a system of fines and penalties. HOA Board Liaison to the RCC, Bob Parks shared, “It would be hard to overstate John’s value to our community. He has been the leader and voice of the rules committee for many years. His commitment and contribution have truly been immeasurable. The community owes John a deep debt of gratitude.” Hearty congratulations to John Dale, a very deserving Volunteer of the Year!