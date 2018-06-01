Jewish High Holiday Services September 2018

Brenda Hyman

Mark your calendars for our ninth annual Jewish High Holy Day Services in the Tuscany Ballroom.

Rosh Hashanah Monday, September 10, 10:00 a.m. (Kiddish immediately following)

Kol Nidre Tuesday, September 18, 6:00 p.m.

Yom Kippur Wednesday, September 19, 9:00 a.m.

Rabbi David Mayer will once again serve as our clergy for this year. He presents a Hamish, well-organized service with humor and great interpretations of our Torah. We all feel like a family during these holidays!

$50 donation per adult (before 6/1), $60pp (after 5/31), $18 per child (12 years old and under). Pricing covers all three services and the Kiddish (after Rosh Hashanah Services). There are no partial payments nor refunds. Tickets are not issued. A check in roster will be used.

Make checks payable to CfHH and mail to Gloria Kornbluth 15687 W. Avalon Drive, Goodyear, 85395.

If you are interested in participating in our services: English Readings, Torah Honors, Hebrew Readings, ushering, donations and/or helping…please contact Marsha Langfuss at malangfuss@cox.net.

Starting in October we will try to have frequent Friday night services and Onegs. If you would like to sponsor a service, please contact Brenda Hyman at brendahyman@earthlink.net.

Let’s welcome in 5779 together and look forward to a good, happy and healthy new year.

Shana Tova!