Jewish High Holiday schedule

Brenda Hyman

Mark your calendars!

September 30: Rosh Hashanah 10:00 a.m. Tuscany Ballroom.

October 8: Kol Nidre 6:00 p.m. Tuscany Ballroom.

October 9: Yom Kippur 9:30 a.m. Tuscany Ballroom.

How amazing is it that we have annual services here in PebbleCreek? Yes, yes…this is our eleventh year. Rabbi David Mayer presides and we all come together as a family (mishpuchah) and worship, nosh, and celebrate. The board of Chavurah Shanah Tovah qvells each year as it sees, before its eyes, our Tuscany Ballroom transformed into a house of worship. The room is complete with bimah, torah, prayer books, flowers, and worshipers. Please join us again this year and, if you are new, please let us welcome you to our family. Also, remember that your participation in these services ensures that they will continue each year. If you have family members visiting during the High Holidays, please bring them with you. Do you want a part in our service? An honor? A reading (in Hebrew or English)? Be part of our committee? All you have to do is contact Marsha Langfuss at malangfuss@cox.net. We welcome all who want to attend, who want to participate, and who want to be part of our club. To have High Holiday Services right here in PebbleCreek is a gift to all who celebrate.

The donation is $60 per person (for all three services and light lunch after Rosh Hashanah services), payable to Chavurah Shanah Tovah (CST). Send your checks to: Gloria Kornbluth, 15687 W. Avalon Dr. Goodyear, AZ. Shanah Tovah 5780/2019.

Shalom!