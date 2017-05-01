Jewels of the Desert PCLGA Member/Guest Tournament

Flight Six: Mary Chetney, Kathleen Carney, Margaret Place, Judy Layton Flight Five: Gloria Shelton, Charleen Duffy, Carolyn Suttles, Carole Escajeda Flight Four: Maria Murray, Elizabeth Nelson, Rhonda Hrdlicka, Diana Wolf Flight Three: Donnie Meyers, Anne Mansfield, Patty Backos, Sally Babbitt Flight Two: Liz Keeler, Genneth Hunter, Lesley Lowery, Sandra Oberg Flight One: Layne Sheridan, Lorie Wood, Marilyn Reynolds, Mary Bloom

Lynn Matousek

Sapphire, Emerald, Ruby, Citrine, Amethyst, Turquoise and even a couple of diamonds in the rough were the jewels of the three-day PCLGA Member/Guest Tournament held on April 2, 3 and 4, 2017. Jewels of the Desert was the theme of this gem of a tournament. The hard work of Chairperson Cheryl Skummer, Vice-Chair Diane Pratuch and their committee consisting of Vicki Ray, Diana Wolf, Vicki McLaughlin, Susan Bentson, Sheri Sears, Nan Perkins, Syd Mersereau, Geanie Aldridge, Pat Lohmiller, Donna Havener, Debbie Sayre, Connie Steckler, Suzan Simons, Jackie Horton and Board liaison Kathy Hubert-Wyss definitely paid off, surpassing expectations with dazzling sparkle!

The 66 foursomes did not disappoint as they were dressed for the occasion, glistening from head to toe. On Sunday participants registered and busied themselves purchasing tickets for the raffle prizes, money tree and mulligans and playing the pari-mutuel. A brunch at Tuscany Falls Ballroom provided everyone with fuel to tackle the skills tests of chipping and putting. All of this prepared the players for playing either Hero: Two Net with Jewel Surprise per foursome on Eagle’s Nest and Corners: Two Net; Three Net on corners on Tuscany Falls over the next two days of golf. The teams were divided by handicap into six flights designated by the aforementioned jewel names.

The luncheon at Tuscany Falls Ballroom after the first day of golf was a buffet of delicious salads, during which the winners of the skills contests were announced. Following the second day of golf an awards luncheon was held at Tuscany Falls Ballroom, the entrees being a choice of petite beef tenderloin, poached salmon or veggie stuffed portabella accompanied by grilled vegetables, rice and dessert.

At the conclusion of the tournament, Golf Pros Jason Whitehill, Ronnie Decker and David Vader tallied the golf scores. Pro Ronnie Decker announced the seven place winners in each of the six flights which paid out prize money to 168 of the 264 players. Unfortunately, there is only room here to list the first place winners of each flight as follows:

Flight 1, 1st place: Layne Sheridan, Lorie Wood, Marilyn Reynolds, Mary Bloom; Flight 2, 1st place: Genneth Hunter, Liz Keeler, Leslie Lowery, Sandra Oberg;

Flight 3, 1st place: Sally Babbitt, Patty Backos, Donnie Meyers, Anne Mansfield; Flight 4, 1st place: Maria Murray, Elizabeth Nelson, Diana Wolf, Rhonda Hrdlicka; Flight 5, 1st place: Carole Escajeda, Charleen Duffy, Carolyn Suttles, Gloria Shelton; Flight 6, 1st place: Kathleen Carney, Mary Chetney, Judy Layton, Margaret Place

Many congratulations to all of the winners of the tournament!

Thank you to Cheryl Skummer, Diane Pratuch, their committee, numerous volunteers and the sponsors who made this tournament a huge success. This tournament continues to live up to its reputation due to the dedication of the PCLGA members and the community sponsorship for which the PCLGA is extremely grateful.