George Warden

Members of Flair Friendship Fun Club in PebbleCreek journeyed to Peoria at the Spirit of Hope UMC for the monthly Sunday concert series, Jazz for the Soul.

This month it was a tribute to Mongo Santamaria, the Cuban Conga player and band leader that bridged the gap between Cuban music and pop culture during the ’70s. Everything from cha cha to mambo to boogaloo, even some music by the Beatles, as only Mongo could do it. Performing the music was the Dom Moio Quartet, featuring Joe Garcia playing the Conga drums, Ioannis Goudelis on electric piano, Bob Lashier on bass guitar and Dom Moio on drums.

If you would like to attend the monthly Jazz for the Soul concerts with FFF or any of our other monthly events call our Secretary Carol Bell, 323-533-5050 for more information or reach us via email fffsocialclub@yahoo.com.