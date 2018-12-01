Sheryl Dobbin and Sue Tearpak, PCL9GA Charity Tournament Co-chairs

The PebbleCreek Lady Niners are having a Charity Golf Tournament to support the Homeless Youth Connection on January 15, 2019. The theme is It’s a Wonderful Life, because we at PebbleCreek are so fortunate and do enjoy a wonderful life! Become a Tee Box Angel yourself or you may recognize or memorialize your special angel by becoming a contributor for a donation of $20 per person. All angels will be recognized at the tee boxes during our tournament. Your generous contributions will make a difference in a young person’s life. Over 8,000 students have been identified as homeless in the greater Phoenix area including 80+ in our Goodyear area. HYC offers counseling, host family housing and mentor programs so that homeless youth can thrive, graduate and succeed.

You do not need to be a PCL9GA member to donate.

Please help us make our Charity Tournament a great success by becoming an angel yourself.

Make checks payable to “Homeless Youth Connection” for $20 per angel you would like to recognize. Please put the honoree’s name on the memo line of the check. Checks can be dropped off at the Eagle’s Nest PCL9GA drop box in the pro shop computer room or mailed to our treasurer Lorene Greer at 15679 West Verde Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395.