It’s a party! A celebration for art lovers

Charlene Romanos

The PebbleCreek Art Club will proudly present the accomplishments of its members at their annual Fall Show on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse. In a delightful gallery setting, attendees will experience an impressive and inspiring display of fine art in every medium available to modern day artists. This year’s Fall Show will be a celebration with a “Let’s Party” atmosphere. Artists spend hours upon hours creating work that represents not only their talent and creativity, but also their heart and soul, poured into each segment of their art. It is truly an occasion to celebrate!

This year’s Fall Show will offer impressive and appealing work in oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, colored pencil, drawing, mixed medium, and include some sensational 3-dimensional art and dramatic photography.

The Fall Show committee approached this year’s planning with great enthusiasm and eagerness to provide attendees with an exhilarating art experience. New medium categories have been added, a raffle with stunning prizes and a bundle of surprises will be unveiled for all to enjoy.

This is a juried show, and three professional artists will award ribbons to first, second, and third place winners in each category, as well as special “Certificates of Excellence” to specific entries.

For the past four years, the PebbleCreek Art Club added a “Special Challenge” portion of the show and invited artists to enter a representation of creative work pertaining to a theme. “Opposites Attract” is this year’s challenge, and it will be intriguing to see the differing interpretations in the artist’s distinctive presentations. Always a favorite of attendees, they will be given the opportunity to cast a ballot for their best-loved art in the show, awarding the “People’s Choice” ribbon to the winner.

The fabulous art will be displayed in the Chianti Room and the “Special Challenge” in the Chianti annex room. A cash bar in the Portofino Lounge will be open throughout the event, and small plates will be provided by PebbleCreek Catering for purchase. Artwork will be available for sale—cash, checks, and credit cards accepted.

The PebbleCreek Art Club members invite you to join us for a pleasant afternoon, sipping a glass of wine with friends and artists while taking time to gaze and contemplate the impressive selection of fine art.

We hope you will mark your calendars and plan to attend this special event on Sunday, Nov. 10.

For more information, visit pcartclub.org or contact President Betty Jean Kennedy at blueoceangracie@yahoo.com or any PC club member.