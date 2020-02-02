It Was the Season to be Jolly

Christine Lecoutre

Getting out there and working off all those holiday parties made our December golf worthwhile.

On Dec. 3, the game was T & F, meaning only holes starting with these letters count, hence the remarkably low scores. Morning results: Flight 1: Carol Guild (27); Nancy Hermanson, Joann Johnson, Bonnie Moore, Donna Purcell (27.5); Flight 2: Jan Stuckey (23): Carol Ruff, Julie Curran, Anita Barber (26); Jo Crook, Jan Nelson, Nancy Gehlbach (26.5); Flight 3: Wanda Jonson (23.5); Diane French (25.5); Sandy Chavez, Gwen Curtis (26.5) Elaine Isaacson, Ginger Mays (27.5); Flight 4: Naomi Bryson (26.5); Dee Czaja, Marsh Deule (27); Lois Fitzsimmons (27.5); Mary La Tourelle, Gail Assenmacher (28). Afternoon results: Flight 1: Jan Gabriel (28); Denise Devereaux (27.5); Kathy Smith (28); Anita Hopkins (29.5); Flight 2: Susie Buell (23); Lori Snodgrass (24.5); Kathy Brabant (25.5); Jackie Poetker (26.5).

On Dec. 10, all members – lots of them in festive garb – were treated to a salad and lasagna lunch. The game was a modified scramble. The selection of the drive was left to chance which made the game a little more fun. As it was a team effort there were lots of winners, too many to name here. The payout went all the way to the 9th team and we also had two closest to the pin winners: Gail Assenmacher and Marsha Deuel. The highlight of the lunch was the introduction of the executive board: President Julie Curran, Vice President Val Verbeck, Secretary Diana Ridd, Treasurer Elaine Isaacson, Advisor Jan Nelson. Many other players volunteered to be on the board in different capacities and were also recognized at the event.

On Dec. 17, only the front 9 counted. There were six winners in each flight. Top three of each flight follow: Flight 1: Mary Horn (28.5); Pat Tjosvold (29); Barb Smith (29.5); Flight 2: Lee Sonderman (27.5), Marilyn Lloyd (28); Sandy Chavez (29); Flight 3: Julie Lutostanski and Mary LaTourelle (28.5), Wanda Wiggins (29), Wanda Johnson and Margie Brandon (30.5).

On Dec. 31, only the most dedicated golfers showed up. The smart ones stayed home and stayed warm. But the play was fun with the sun showing up intermittently. We all ended up with remarkable scores, mainly because only the odd holes counted. A few of us ended up in the PV Lounge and started the New Year Eve celebration early.

If you are not yet part of our league, come and join the fun. All you need is a handicap and a check. Stop by the Palo Verde pro shop and they will fill you in. You can choose to buy a yearly membership, pay your green fees as you go, or buy a punch card. We do make it easy to join.

Our top fun event, the Member/Guest, is happening on March 17. The theme will be announced in due time but you may be able to guess. Happy golfing.