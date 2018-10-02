Intro to Floral Design class was very popular

Intro to Floral Design, a Pottery/Sculpture Club sponsored class, was the first class to fill up in September!

This new class, taught by Kim Corbel, proved to be very popular, with a number of floral techniques and projects completed over the four class sessions.

Kim, a full-time teacher by day, is inspirational and full of great ideas. And she teaches her class in the evening to accommodate those who are busy during the day.

Kim intends to teach classes every month focusing on holidays or the seasons. The October class is called “Creating Your Own Fall Wreath,” so look for signups in the Expressions Gallery now.