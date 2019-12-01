In Passing

Kay Acuff

Kay Acuff, age 81 of Goodyear died Oct. 22, in Goodyear. She was born Nov. 14, 1937, in LaGrande, OR, the only child born to Tom and Garnet Ruckman. Kay grew up on a farm in the small town of Imbler, OR. Community service came naturally to her, inspired by the examples of her father who served as the mayor of Imbler and sat on the board of the local hospital, and her mother who was a state representative and also sat on several boards. She graduated from Imbler High School in 1955 and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Oregon in 1959. She completed graduate courses at the University of Oregon as well as at Portland State University.

Kay began her life of service to the community teaching business education, typing, and bookkeeping to high school students. She taught in schools in Reedsport, OR, LaGrande, OR, Portland, OR, and later in Scottsdale, AZ. In addition to teaching, Kay was the advisor to the dance team, drama, rally squad, and yearbook.

While living in Portland, OR, Kay met and married Richard Acuff in March 1966. She was a loyal and dedicated wife who sacrificed her own career advancement to follow her husband all over the country as he climbed the corporate ladder. Her children were always her first priority. She served as a PTA President for the Cherry Park Grade School in Portland, OR and slowly eased back into teaching as her children grew. In due course Kay turned her talents to the corporate community. She was a member of the State Board of Realtors of Oregon from 1975–1979. She worked as the Assistant to Real Estate Development and Executive Assistant to the Director of Human Resources at Carl Karcher Enterprises. She was the Assistant to the President at Macon Development in Naperville, IL. She was the Education Development Assistant to Weichert Real Estate in West Chester, PA, and the Administrative Assistant to the Manager of Prudential Preferred Real Estate in Exton, PA.

When Richard retired the couple moved to the PebbleCreek community. Kay’s desire to serve her community was as strong as ever and she began the Architectural and Landscape Office. She worked as the Architectural Committee Administrative Assistant for the PebbleCreek HOA from September 1998 to June 2018 when she said a tearful goodbye.

Kay was a life member of the Order of Eastern Star and served as a Mother Advisor to the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Blue Mountain Chapter, Elgin, OR. She had a love of music and was a member of a traveling University of Oregon choral group. As a cancer survivor she appreciated every day. She enjoyed sewing, latch hooking, and arts and crafts. Her ultimate happiness came from her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a house covered with photos of her children and grandchildren, memories of the joy that they brought into her life.

Kay is survived by her son, Matthew Acuff; daughter, Libby Achenbach; and grandchildren Jake and Ashton Achenbach. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85338. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Nov. 29, at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that you contribute in Kay’s honor to the charity of your choice. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.

Raymond Banks

Raymond Banks, age 93 and half, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, in Goodyear, his residence for 25 years. Ray was born in 1925 to Lena and Max Banks in Granby, Connecticut. He was the youngest of seven children. He had one sister, Ethel, second from the oldest, who virtually raised him. He was a graduate of Simsbury High.

Ray joined the Army Air Corps and after two years he enrolled at University of Connecticut where he graduated with a Bachelor Degree. He joined the Air Force as a 1st Lt, became a navigator, and retired as a Major after 21 years of service. He received four Air Medals plus numerous awards and decorations.

While in the Air Force he met the love of his life, Mary Mann. They were married in April 1953. They spent 60 years together until her death in 2013. Upon Ray’s retirement they settled in Sacramento, CA where Ray earned another degree at the State University at Sacramento.

Ray worked for the State of California until his second retirement. They spent 24 wonderful years there, as members of the Yacht Club, boating on the rivers and Pacific Ocean. During that time, they had three miniature Schnauzers that were their children (Pasha, Pirate, and Peanuts). Ray and Mary traveled all over the world; Ireland, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Hawaii, England, and many other places.

When they moved to PebbleCreek 25 years ago they took up golf and made many life-long friends. Ray and Mary especially cherished their PebbleCreek Community Church.

Ray was a social person with a wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He cared deeply about his friends and family. He was always there to provide support. Ray was a Mason.

Ray is survived by his nieces; Judi Stevens, husband, Eddie, Deborah Banks, Tammy Banks-Spooner and goddaughter Erica Millard. Nephews: Martin Goldfarb, Craig and Barbara Banks, and Marc and Joyce Banks, Randy and Jane Miller, Scott and Lynda Miller, and Stephen and Jeana Miller. He is survived by grandnieces and nephews; Laura Luddy, Micah and Isaiah Goldfarb, and Zeke Spooner.

Thank you to Pastor Robert Ripley, and the congregation of PebbleCreek Community Church, Sharon and Greg McKenzie, Mary Morgan, Donna and Ned Grover, Sharon and Doyle Yoder, and Vern and Elizabeth Peterson, Akemi Brewer and the many others that have been his family.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Homes of California or a charity of your choice.

John R. Walsh

John R. Walsh, age 88 years, died October 27, 2019, in Goodyear, AZ. He was born April 28, 1931, in Chicago, IL, to Jack and Phyllis (Esposito) Walsh. He grew up in Lisle, IL and lived on a street surrounded by the homes of his Italian grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He considered many of his cousins among his best friends. He graduated from Downers Grove Central High School. After graduation he attended North Central College and Illinois Benedictine College, and played semi-professional football with the Elmhurst Travelers. He would say he wasn’t good, but he was fast and wiry!

John enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an Aircraft Electrician. An Atomic Veteran, he was among the Airmen who witnessed the Atomic Bomb testing in the Pacific Island theatre, and worked on aircraft that flew in the nuclear zone.

John was an excellent salesman. He could sell anything, from tiny brackets to large industrial equipment. He had a great sense of humor and a personality that immediately put others at ease. He was genuinely interested in everyone he met, radiating warmth and caring. He lived in the PebbleCreek community in Goodyear, AZ for 22 years and was loved by many friends as well as his family. They kept track of his humorous sayings, regaling him with “Johnny Walsh-isms” on his last birthday. Sayings like, “I’m in good shape for the shape I’m in,” “Here’s looking up your old address,” and “Who’s the old guy in the mirror?” will fondly be remembered by all who knew John.

John’s grandsons affectionately called him “Padrino”. An excellent carpenter and a handy man that could fix anything, John would spend many hours with the boys, building forts in the backyard and doing other special projects for them. He enjoyed attending their school events from elementary school through college. They would often remark that everyone wished they had a Padrino!

John is survived by Yvonne Kamholz Walsh, his wife of 47 years; son, Scott Walsh; daughters, Heather Walsh Krueger and Beth Jacobs (Steve) Speckhard; brother, Larry Froehlich; grandsons, Jacob and Garrit Speckhard; niece Laurice (Don) Souron; and great-nieces Laural and Taylor Hite.

As Johnny Walsh used to say, “Don’t worry, nothin’s gonna be alright!”

Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com.

Joe Lupo

Joseph “Joe” Lupo of Goodyear passed away on Sept. 23, in Tucson while visiting his granddaughter, Miranda Mueller, who is attending the University there. He was 75 years old.

Joe was born June 3, 1944, at Flushing Hospital in Queens, NY to Martin and Anna Lupo of Jackson Heights, NY. He attended St Joan of Arc parochial school and Holy Cross High School in Bayside. He went on to study Computer Science at the NY Institute of Technology.

He was a proud Italian American coming from first generation American parents. They loved their traditions but instilled in their family pride and love of America and the importance of education and hard work.

At a young age, it was apparent that Joe had developed a strong work ethic, a trait that he proudly passed on to his children. As a boy, had two paper routes, proudly served as an altar boy at his local parish and at the age of 12, got himself a job at a local florist, delivering, and stocking the shop. It seemed he liked work more than play.

In 1962, he married his wife, Susan. They moved out on Long Island and raised five children while finishing school, commuting to Manhattan and serving in the local Volunteer Fire Department. His career brought him through many aspects of data processing including the development of a credit card system, the first in a Saudi Arabian Bank. He eventually was made vice president of Software Development at Chase.

He retired in 2007.

Joe’s joy, like his parents before him, were his children and his seven grandchildren. There was no better time than when the family was gathered around for a typical Italian Sunday dinner. It was then when he could relax and teach them about loving and living a life well lived.

Soon after moving to Arizona, Joe saw a need and started driving for Kare Bears helping out his PebbleCreek neighbors taking them to doctor and hospital appointments. He proudly served Kare Bears for over 12 years. Eventually, it led him to start an airport transportation company serving PebbleCreek residents that is still being run by his long-term partner and friend, Peter Jones.

Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue and his children Christine Fodera, Karen Puleo, Joseph Lupo Jr (Kathy) all of Long Island, Nicole Lupo of Jacksonville, Fl., Susan Mueller (Christopher) of Phoenix and his grandchildren Samantha and Sarah Puleo, Isabella Fodera, Miranda and Tatum Mueller, Joey and Jenna Lupo, and pone brother, Michael of Oxford, Maine.

Fred J. Skripka

Fred J. Skripka, age 75 of Goodyear, AZ, died November 1, 2019. He was born Jan. 16, 1944, to Joseph and Ella Skripka in Sugarland, TX. Fred attended Notre Dame University and then St. Mary’s College in Texas, where he prepared for his military career in the ROTC. He entered the Army in 1966 as a commissioned officer. A Vietnam veteran, Fred served 21 years as an Army Aviator and Ranger, retiring as Lt. Colonel. During his service, he taught at Bushnell University. After military retirement, Fred worked ten years as a defense industry contractor.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kay S. Skripka, daughter Leslie Hurley, and son Christopher Kelly, daughter-in-law Catherine, and grandsons Caden and Colin. He was preceded in death by his parents. Kay and Fred were married 34 years, coming to PebbleCreek in September 2017, from Salinas/Monterrey, CA. In PebbleCreek, he was active in Unit 62B activities, as well as belonging to the Irish American Club, Italian Club, Wine Club, and Republican Club.

A funeral mass was held on Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W. Thomas Road, Avondale. Fred’s family suggests memorials/donations be made to the American Cancer Society.