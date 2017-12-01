In Passing

Doris Middleton Ferguson

Doris Middleton Ferguson (nee Lohmiller) died at home on October 31, 2017 in Goodyear, Arizona.

Active in every community she lived, Doris often assumed a leadership role. In Ocean City, New Jersey she was an elected Republican Committee Woman for many years and served as president of both the Colony and Married Couples Clubs. She was active in community and church projects in Ocean City and South Plainfield, New Jersey and during her years in Florida, Doris served on many committees and as president of Women‘s Golf at the Fort Lauderdale Country Club. For relaxation, Doris enjoyed bowling, golf, Bridge and handcrafts.

Surviving Doris are her loving husband of 69 years William Chester (Chet) Ferguson, son William C. Ferguson, Jr. (predeceased by daughter-in-law Lynne Santee Ferguson), daughters Lynne Carlyle (husband Bruce) and Stacey Van Norman (husband Karl). She will also be missed by her nine grandchildren (William C. III, Sean, Kevin, Leigh, Scott, Jody, Kayla, Karl and Kade) and four great grandchildren (Wesley, Emma, Evelyn and Nico).

Doris was born in Woodbury, New Jersey and lived most of her life in Ocean City where she met and married Chet. The family moved to South Plainfield for five years and then returned to South Jersey. In 1985 they relocated to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and after some time lived in Leesburg, Florida. They also lived in Jacksonville, Florida before relocating in 2012 to Goodyear, Arizona.

A family service will be private in Arizona, with burial services to be conducted at a later time in Marmora, New Jersey.