Hikers Visit Dog Bone on July 4

Lynn Warren

You’ve heard the phrase “Hotter Than the Fourth of July.” Well, this year, seven PebbleCreek hikers braved a hot and humid July 4 morning for a seven-mile RT hike to an interesting rock formation in the far east section of Buckeye’s Dog Bone park. This was not a strenuous hike, but everyone was conscientious about drinking water and electrolytes to remain hydrated. Even though there was no official dress code for this hike, almost everyone showed up wearing some combination of red, white, and blue (Kris had to improvise with Lynn’s cooling towel), and Marilyn thoughtfully brought a supply of small flags. Hiking is one activity which is healthy and relatively safe during COVID-19 and lends itself to social and physical distancing. Visit the club’s website at pchikers.org for updates and pictures.