Hikers explore new trails in Prescott

Lynn Warren

When the valley heats up, hikers look for interesting trails in cooler areas. On June 3, eight PC hikers headed to Prescott to explore some newer trails in the Granite Dells adjacent to Watson Lake. Timing was perfect since it was a sunny day with puffy white clouds and the scenery was outstanding. If one loves the rocky scenes from old-time westerns, there is not a more beautiful area than the golden formations of the Granite Dells. In addition to outstanding views, the hikers also saw lots of interesting flowers, birds and even a few turtles, and explored some interesting variations on familiar trails which will be added to next season’s schedule. The hiking club provides opportunities to experience many interesting areas around the valley, as well as occasional trips to areas such as Prescott; visit the club’s website at pchikers.org for more information and pictures.