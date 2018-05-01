Hikers enjoy Sedona scenery

Lynn Warren

As temperatures begin to warm, the hiking club frequently ventures outside the valley to experience other impressive Arizona scenery. On March 19, a group of hikers headed north to enjoy the always-popular red rock scenery in Sedona on a clear, comfortable, sunny day, and enjoyed a somewhat leisurely six-mile hike along the Slim Shady and HiLine trails. A longer hike would have taken the hikers on a loop around Cathedral Rock but, since this was a “C” hike, everyone was satisfied just to take in the views from the east side, followed by a quick stop at the Camp Verde DQ on the return home. The end of the regular season is May 4, but a number of hardy souls will challenge the summer heat and continue hiking throughout the summer; visit the club’s website at pchikers.org for more information and pictures.