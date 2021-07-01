Hiker Celebrates Milestone as Club Bids Adieu

Lynn Warren

After 15 years of hiking with the club, on May 12, Pete Williams led a large group of hikers on his 1,600th hike, a record for the club. Marilyn Reynolds, club president, provided an appropriate cape, crown, and pedestal for Pete and engaged in a little good-natured roasting before congratulating Pete and thanking him for his numerous contributions to the club over the years. In the past, Pete served as club president, “C” hike coordinator, and hike leader, spending many hours researching new trails and leading exploratory hikes during the hot summers to find new trails for the regular season. There was a great turnout, as this was a bittersweet celebration since Pete and wife, Tina, are leaving PebbleCreek and moving to Texas to be closer to family. Pete has contributed greatly to the club and leaves a void that will be a challenge to fill, but the club wishes him nothing but the best.