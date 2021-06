Ronnie Levine

The PebbleCreek Shalom Club will be hosting Rabbi David Mayer, who will lead the High Holiday services for 2021. The current plan is to hold services in person in the Tuscany Ballroom. The dates of the services are Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 7, Kol Nidre in the evening of Sept. 15, and Yom Kippur on Sept. 16.

More information will follow in the near future.