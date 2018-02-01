Happy Birthday to you!

Carolyn Farley

And, what’s on your bucket list? Loni Hutton mentioned to friends that she’d always wanted to attend a Price Is Right show. With Loni’s 80th birthday fast approaching Jewel White went into action—hotel rooms and tickets reserved. Diane Walenda designed our festive tee shirts. The day before filming a convoy of friends set off on a special excursion. Traveling to Hollywood to celebrate Loni’s grand birthday and attended the Price Is Right show which aired during the holiday season on December 21, 2017. In case you’re wondering, no one from our group was picked to win the car. The birthday group stayed at The Farmers Daughter Hotel which was across the street from the CBS Studio. Perfect for impromptu gatherings as we toasted the birthday girl, enjoyed local restaurants and, of course, a little shopping. It was a memorable and fun filled trip with lots of laughter. Thanks to the sweet sixteen: Loni and her sister Lila who flew in from Cincinnati, Jewel White and her daughter Michelle from Chicago, Jo Werner, Diane Walenda, Nancy Wagner, Katy Vidger, Carol Shipanik, Linda Myers, Debbie Katauskas, Virginia Kitchel, Carolyn Farley, Cindy House, Connie Clark and Susan Anderson.