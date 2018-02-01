Handmade Pottery Class explores with talent

Jeff Wilson

Seldom has a pottery class started out so fast with people making such unique, creative projects. Friendly and sharing, these people inspired each other to go beyond what they thought they were capable of.

Projects included decoratively embossed plates and bowls, large appliqued platters with fish, bird or flower handles, sculptural luminarias and much more. Also in this class were individuals who worked in a figurative sculptural mode. Projects for these folks included a resting horse with colt and a log cabin.

As with past classes, it is anticipated that several participants will become active club members utilizing the pottery room during the many open studio hours offered each week.

Projects by both beginning and advanced students are on view in the display windows outside the pottery (Gecko) room in the Creative Arts Center.

All PebbleCreek residents are invited to the pottery room any afternoon to observe and visit with club members and pottery class instructors.

Signups for future pottery and sculpture classes are in the Expressions Gallery in the Creative Arts Center.