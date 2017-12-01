Gun Club to sponsor shotgun basics class for women

Susan Knox Wilson

The PebbleCreek Gun Club has a special invitation for all women in PebbleCreek who are interested in trying shot gunning, an introduction to shotgun basics class just for women. The event will be held Thursday, December 7, 9:00 a.m. to noon, at Ben Avery Shooting Facility, 4044 W. Black Canyon Boulevard in Phoenix. Non-members are welcome.

The class will cover safety basics, overview of the different kinds of clay target shooting, how to hold, mount and load a shotgun and a chance to break some targets. The fee is $15 and includes use of a loaner shotgun, ammunition, eye and ear protection, targets and coaching by certified instructors.

Space is limited and reservations are required; RSVP to Sue Wilson at 623-444-9935 or email: susanknoxwilson@yahoo.com.