Guitar Group plays “Storytelling Songs”

Jim Sykes

The Guitar Group, LifeLong Learning’s (LLL) newest year-round program, will present its first public performance on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the LLL center. There is no cost to attend, but seating is limited, so you must register at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org/guitar.

What is a storytelling song, you ask? They are songs that have a deeper meaning, touch your emotions, and well, tell a story! Song examples include: “Cats in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin, “Teach your Children” by Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young, and songs by Alan Jackson as well as other country singers. Come and listen to some of your favorite songs, and hear what they meant to the songwriter and guitar group performer.

The Guitar Group will close out this year’s public performance schedule with “Songs of the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s” on Nov. 6, and “Songs of Christmas” on Dec. 18. The registration process and times are the same as above.

The Guitar Group gathers to play songs from the music theme chosen for each meeting to hear information about the theme, and to receive a guitar playing or a performance tip. The group meets in the LLL center from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. While the Guitar Group does not offer lessons, if you have some skill in guitar and are interested in joining the group, come to one of the meetings. For more information, contact the Guitar Group leader Jim Sykes at 614-395-4907 or jimsykes1972@yahoo.com.