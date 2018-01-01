Grief sharing sessions beginning for PebbleCreek Community

Edna DeFord

Our PebbleCreek Community Church Chaplain’s Ministry will be holding a six-week Grief Sharing Session open to all within our PebbleCreek community beginning in February 2018. This is an opportunity for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one to share with others and learn more about the grieving process and how to help direct thoughts and actions during this time.

These sessions will be limited to a maximum of eight people to allow time for interaction among the participants. Subjects to be discussed include: Understanding the Grief Experience, Handling the Difficult Emotions of Grief, Remembering the Person Who Died, Managing the Stress of Change, Preparing for Special Occasions and Finding Meaning After Loss. These sessions will be held in Room 100 in the Activities Center Building. Dates are Tuesdays from February 6 through March 20 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. There will be a one-week break in the middle of the sessions.

To register for these sessions please contact Edna DeFord at 623-935-2707. There is no charge for these sessions. We hope the information given and interaction with others during the sessions will help those who have gone through the shocking experience of death of a loved one. Further in support, our PebbleCreek Community Church meets each Sunday in the Eagle’s Nest Ballroom at 9:00 a.m. All visitors are welcome to join us in worship.