Goodyear Shop with a Cop Program receives record donations

Suzanne Butler

After collecting all donations and ticket sales revenue, the 2017 PebbleCreek Fall Home and Garden Tour was successful in raising a record high donation for the City of Goodyear Shop with a Cop Program. The Home Tour Committee presented a check for $10,200 to Police Chief Jerry Geier on December 6. A brief presentation ceremony was held at the recently completed Goodyear Police Administration building. Committee members were provided a tour of the facility. Goodyear residents should be very proud of their outstanding Police Department and of this state of the art new facility.

The Shop with a Cop event was held on December 9. Goodyear Police Officers accompanied selected special children for a shopping experience at the Walmart on Estrella Parkway. The children gathered at the Goodyear Municipal Courts Building early Saturday morning to have breakfast with their assigned officers. Santa was on hand to greet the children, hear their Christmas lists and present each child with a gift card to use at Walmart. A police motorcade brought the children to Walmart. After the children arrived to shop, quickly filling their carts, they excitedly shared their gifts with their families. This event was made possible by the very generous support of the residents of PebbleCreek. From those who opened their homes to be on the tour, to those who were hosts and hostesses at each of the homes, to those who purchased tickets for the tour or made donations, it truly was a community effort.

The Home Tour Committee, Barbara Hockert, Charlotte Krause, Maggie Philippon, Judy Peterson, Suzanne Butler, Wally Campbell and Day of Tour assistants, Janis Korba and Dorothy Kreps, want to thank all of PebbleCreek for your support. The committee is already planning for next year and looking for homes to be on the tour. If you are interested in offering to open your home for next year’s tour, please contact Committee Member Barbara Hockert at 303-550-9790.