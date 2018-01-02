Golf Group celebrates Christmas at the Barrys’

Sue White

On Sunday, December 3, the Sunday group played a team game entitled the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to playing golf, the teams were given one or two lines from a song and were asked to guess the name of the Christmas song. The best team guessed 10 of 12 of the songs.

After golf, the couples then met at the home of John and Mary Barry for a potluck dinner which included John’s famous ribs and “Barry Potatoes.” Afterward there was a cookie exchange and a lively gift exchange which was directed by a poem Mary Barry read to the group to determine who received which gifts. Some items were passed several times. Everyone went home a winner!