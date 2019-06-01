General Manager’s Message

Bill Barnard, General Manager

As I travel through the community, I am always impressed with the amount of people who are staying active in one way or another. I would be willing to bet that PebbleCreek residents are the most active among all the 55+ folks in the West Valley. With this month’s message, I would like to focus on the ways to stay fit in the community.

Our fitness centers lead the list and our Eagle’s Nest fitness center was beautifully renovated in 2019; it includes 24 brand new cardio machines, a full line of new weight conditioning machines, free weights, an outdoor pool, lap pool, jacuzzi and locker rooms with saunas. The complex at Tuscany Falls was renovated in 2015 and has separate workout areas for cardio and weight conditioning exercise, more than 40 pieces of cardio equipment and a full range of free weights and weight machines. Tuscany Falls offers steam rooms located in the locker rooms, a heated indoor pool with lap lanes, a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool with lap lanes and a resistance walking channel; we even offer aqua volleyball. Spa services and personal training are also available. The Tuscany Falls Studios were opened in 2016. This beautiful facility features three studios for aerobic, dance and spin classes. Each studio is equipped with mirrored walls, ceiling fans, resilient flooring, hand weights, exercise balls, mats and steps and bands. All you bring is your towel, water bottle and enthusiasm: In addition, the Studios offer a unique on-demand fitness system called WellBeats that allows you to work out when you want and at your own pace.

We also have our sports courts located outdoors throughout the community that provide facilities for playing bocce ball, pickleball, softball, tennis and basketball. Recreation equipment is available for rent at both fitness centers, including tennis racquets, pickleball paddles and bocce ball sets. Many of these facilities and respective clubs have been featured in local media over the past year to show how active our community truly is.

Our Director of Recreation and Fitness, Melissa Kallett, and her staff offer many recreational fitness activities throughout the year. Examples include a 5K Turkey Fun Run, the Tour de PebbleCreek event, 12 days of Fitness and other themed multi-day activities to motivate and challenge. Visit the fitness centers or the HOA website for detailed information. Also be sure to read the Monday morning PebbleNews for ongoing information about these and other fitness activities. Staying fit is a sure way to keep on living so I encourage you to get out there and try a fitness class or WellBeats, jump in the pool or visit the gym to live your very best life here at PebbleCreek.