Former NFL player to speak at Men’s christian Fellowship meeting – open to all residents

Larry Gleason

Men’s Christian Fellowship upcoming 2019 activities include February 6 Fellowship Meeting former NFL player James Jones presenting and March 6 Fellowship Meeting Charlie Coleman speaking.

On February 6 the Men’s Christian Fellowship is pleased to have as their speaker former NFL defensive tackle James Jones. His topic will be “Aim at…strive after…change with pain.” In 1992 an NFL teammate invited James to a weekly Bible study. The teammate never pressured or judged James for not attending. Eventually, James did attend the Bible study and now today he is a praying man of faith. His favorite Bible verse is Matthew 6:33: “But first and most importantly seek (aim at, strive after) His kingdom and His righteousness [His way of doing and being right—the attitude and character of God], and all these things will be given to you also.”

After an outstanding college career at the University of Northern Iowa, James was a third-round pick in the 1991 NFL draft. He subsequently played ten years in the NFL from 1991-2000 as a defensive tackle for four teams: Browns, Broncos, Ravens and Lions. During these ten years he never missed a game. James lives in Arizona with his wife of 24 years, Son-Ja, and their daughter Morgan.

All men residing in PebbleCreek are invited to come and hear James’ inspiring message. The meeting will be at 7:30 a.m. in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room. Coffee and pastries will be available starting at 7:00 am in the Tuscany Falls Coffee Bar adjacent to the Chianti Room.

At their March 6 meeting the Fellowship is delighted to have Charlie Coleman share his personal story: “God to Define Your Destiny”. A licensed and ordained minister, Charlie’s life story defies the expectation of many who knew him as a child. He has been blessed with singing talent and has sung the National Anthem at sporting events such as the Phoenix Suns, Coyotes and Arizona Cardinals games and the invocation on the senate floor at the AZ State Capitol. Charlie has agreed to share a song or two at the Fellowship’s meeting. Along with sharing his musical talents, Charlie has spent his adult life in teaching, coaching, refereeing and helping needy students.