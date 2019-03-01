Maureen Campbell

In February, the PebbleCreek Putters Club celebrated Valentine’s week with a special “For the Love of Putting” event. Members wore their finest red golf attire and competed for a special prize: double the usual payout for a hole-in-one on Hole 14.

For this first-time contest, Hole 14 was designed to be a serious putting challenge, decorated with a happy red heart. Congratulations to Allen Smithwick, Duane Warden, Lynn Cline, Richard Hawkins, and Renee’ Ward for making the tough putt on Hole 14.

Members of the Putters Club earn a unique putting handicap based on their individual scores and holes-in-one are especially sought after for this unique handicap.

Weekly play for members of the PebbleCreek Putters Club is on the 18-hole putting green at Tuscany Falls and putters of all golf levels are welcome. Play is on Mondays and Wednesdays all year long. You will find membership forms in the alcove at the Tuscany Falls Pro Shop or contact the Membership Chairperson, Donna von Oy, donvon62@cox.net.