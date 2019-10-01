First Premier Lecture focuses on Ronald Reagan

Lorna Bray

Two years ago, when Steve Chealander spoke about his service as a military aide to President Reagan, the audience was spellbound, and many asked for him to return. This season, Chealander will open the Premier Lecture series at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, when he will explain the duties of the president’s military aide, which includes carrying the “football.”

Chealander served in this capacity from 1986 through the end of the Reagan administration. His duties also included serving as a ceremonial and personal aide to the president. His career also included flying with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, rising to colonel, piloting for American Airlines, directing its flight operations, and serving on the National Transportation Safety Board.

A resident of PebbleCreek, Chealander commits significant tome to the Reagan Presidential Library, regularly participating in various events. Most noteworthy was the procurement of and his participation in the dedication ceremony of the Boeing 707, tail number 27000, which served as Air Force One and is now on exhibit at the library.

We hope you will join us for this first of six Premier Lectures which also include:

Jan. 18: Red Platoon: A true story of American valor.

Jan. 31: Cybersecurity challenges.

Feb. 15: Erma Bombeck, impersonated.

March 6: Artificial intelligence: What are the challenges?

March 20: Migration around the globe.

For further information, visit the LifeLong Learners (LLL) website at www.lifelonglearningatpc.org, or read the schedule that will be available at the clubhouse reception desks and other PebbleCreek locations.

Individual tickets can be purchased online or at the LLL center beginning Oct. 14. Tickets to individual lectures are $15. This year season ticket packages are available and can be purchased until Oct. 12. Buy tickets to all six Premier Lectures and get one free, plus two free tickets to Monday Morning Lectures. See details on the website or visit the LLL Center from 9:00 a.m. to noon, Tuesday to Friday.