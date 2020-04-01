FFF Visits BJ’s Brewhouse

George Warden

Flair Friendship Fun (FFF) Social Club set up shop at BJ’s Brewhouse’s longest continuous dining table. We had an overflowing crowd at our afternoon luncheon.

The food at BJ’s is very good. The menu is wide and varied, with selections for just about every different taste. There were a lot of comments about the great quality of the food. The service was great. Everyone gave a thumbs up, along with a good tip.

Join us as our FFF caravan continues through the Valley. Contact us at fffsocialclub@yahoo.com for our monthly newsletter, which contains our calendar.

Remember, you are never a stranger at FFF.