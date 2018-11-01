FFF Game Night fun

George Warden

The Flair Friendship Fun Club in PebbleCreek assembled at the Eagle’s Nest Bocce Ball court for a fun evening of Bocce Ball. Wally Zielinski, Claudine Zielinski, Jim Elwood and Mary Elwood were our certified instructors. These four wonderful people play Bocce Ball on a regular basis. The rest of the FFF Club are new to this sport.

This was a teaching and playing fun event. It was a very warm evening when we took to the courts. Like true sportsmen, we took the heat of the evening and the fun of this game to new enjoyable heights.

All members and guests that attended this event came away with a great deal of respect for this wonderful game.

We all agreed to return soon for more fun on the Bocce Ball courts. If you would like to join us in the future, call our Secretary, Carol Bell, for more information on our future events at 323-533-5050.

You are never a stranger with FFF.