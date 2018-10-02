FFF Club to host “Cabaret Ball”

George Warden

You are cordially invited to our Cabaret Ball, sponsored by the Flair Friendship Fun Club in PebbleCreek (FFF). This year’s theme is the “Cabaret at the Ritz.” We will have a Roaring ’20s style dress option. Our ball will be held at the Eagle’s Nest Clubhouse in the Ballroom on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 6:00 p.m.

This year’s event will include collecting cans of food for homeless veterans. New this year is our partnership with Cancer Treatment Centers of America. They will be distributing valuable information about Medicare throughout the evening, along with a special raffle.

There will be a Roaring ’20s style food buffet, music impresario DJ Dangerous, singing guest MC, Chuck Williams from Los Angeles, artists with their works on display from the PebbleCreek Art Club and a few more surprises along the way.

If you have attended any of our previous events, you know it is always a flat-out good time. This year will be even better.

You can pick up FFF flyers/invitations at the carousel racks at either clubhouse and it can be sent in with your ticket payment. If there are any questions call our Special Events Coordinator Rose Beals at 623-258-0440 or Gail Douthard our Treasurer at 623-236-3678.

We are reserving a block of rooms at the Hilton Garden in Avondale for guests that want to stay overnight after the Cabaret at the Ritz. Call Rose Beals for details.

We look forward to seeing and greeting you at the Cabaret at the Ritz.