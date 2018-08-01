Fall Wii Bowling season

Melissa Kallett

The fall season of Wii Bowling is set to return. Open registration begins August 6 and runs through August 31 at the EN Activities Office. Due to its popularity, entrance into the league is by lottery, which will be held on September 4. The actual season, which accommodates 240 players, runs on Wednesdays from September 12 through November 14 at the TF Clubhouse Chianti Room. The Twi-Lite session plays from 4:30-6:00 p.m., and the Evening session plays from 6:30-8:00 p.m.

Cost is $20 per person, with an additional $1 per player collected each week. Interested Wii-ers can either sign up as a full team of six people, or as individuals or any combo up to six. Incomplete teams will be made full as registration forms are received, as only full teams will participate in the lottery. On lottery day (September 4) any incomplete teams, unfortunately, won’t be included in the lottery. Rather those persons will form a wait list should substitute players be needed prior to the start of the season. Registrants need adhere to the following:

1. One person may register a full team provided they have the names, email addresses (or phone number if person has no email) of everyone on the team, plus the full payment. Preference is check payable to PCHOA.

2. You must specify your league preference (Twi-light or Evening League) and whether you’d be willing to switch leagues if necessary.

3. A person may not register more than one team.

4. Once a team is registered there can be no substitutions of team members. If a player must drop out, the League Commissioner will fill vacancies from a wait list.

Persons who will be out of town during the registration period will need to make arrangements for a local neighbor or friend to register for them. No advance or email registrations will be accepted.

Just what is Wii Bowling? It’s an interactive, fun game involving moderate activity and a remote-control device. The wireless control looks much like your TV remote and while you swing your arm, the device mimics the actions of rolling the ball down the alley. The result is projected on a TV screen, the pins go flying, you rack up the score and it’s just that easy! No actual balls scurrying down the lanes and no oil from the alleys to get your hands dirty. Best part yet? No previous experience at playing Nintendo games is required, because this game is easy to learn. If you can turn the channels via your TV remote control, then you can Wii Bowl.

Grab your friends and neighbors, proceed to the Activities Center at Eagle’s Nest and sign up for the Wii Bowling League. Let the games begin!