Expressions Gallery and Gift Shop open for business

Sherry Blatner

We made it through July and the wait is over—the Gallery and Creative Arts Center are open!

The newly refurbished spaces will inspire your creativity and fulfill your shopping pleasure.

Many thanks to the staff and volunteers who ensured the work would be completed in just three weeks. It was a huge effort and the community-at-large appreciates all of you.

The lights are on!

Be among the first in the Creek to enjoy totally new stock in the Gallery and the showcase windows.

On to specifics – each jeweler has been allowed to add 15 pairs of earrings, 12 necklaces or pendants and eight bracelets to the inventory in the Gallery. Each artist may add two new pieces of wall art. Other consignors may add an additional six pieces to inventory. And, of course, the American Girl display is again fully stocked.

Now that we are in the Dog Days of Summer (thank the ancient Romans for naming the hottest, most humid time of the year), cool off with a stroll through the Center. Watch the artisans of the community create fine woodwork, beautiful ceramics and pottery, unique jewelry, sparkling glasswork and finely crafted fiber pieces. Enter the Gallery and sign up for a class. Then, pay tribute to the artisans by purchasing a new item (or two) to enjoy throughout the year.

C’mon down!