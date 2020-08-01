Election Essentials: Top 10 Qualities Needed in an HOA Board Member

Susan Knox Wilson

Experts say that these are the top ten traits of board members who serve their homeowners association well.

Do you have

* The willingness to dig in?

* A bent toward consistency?

* The ability to play fair?

* A sense of honesty?

* The good sense to ask for help?

* The ability to delegate?

* A flair for openness and conciliation?

* The willingness to share?

* The ability to adapt and change?

* A thick skin?

If you have these qualities, we need you to help make our community the best it can be—now and in the future. For more information on how you can serve, contact Gordon Seaman, PebbleCreek Elections Committee Chair, at Seamanx2@cox.net.