Election Essentials

Just a little more than one month left for community-minded leaders to declare their candidacy in the fall election for the PebbleCreek Homeowners Association Board of Directors. The HOA’s Election Committee is calling for candidates interested in running as a volunteer director, whose two-year term will begin January 1, 2020.

To qualify, candidates must be homeowners in good standing and available to attend HOA board and committee meetings. The PCHOA board vets all candidates to confirm their eligibility, as required in PebbleCreek’s CC&Rs.

A director’s duties and responsibilities are described in Article V Section 2 of PebbleCreek’s CC&Rs, which are posted on the PCHOA website at pebblecreekhoa.org.

Interested candidates must begin the process by submitting the following information to the Eagle’s Nest Resident and Guest Services desk no later than 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 4: Homeowner candidate’s name, address, phone, email address, unit and lot numbers.

After proper vetting, each approved candidate will receive more election details, including deadlines and processes for candidates’ publishing their own publicity in the monthly PebbleCreek Post and weekly online PebbleNews.

Other important dates for candidates are:

Monday, October 7: Candidates briefing with Election Committee.

Monday, November 18: Community “Meet the Candidates” forum – morning and evening sessions; 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Tuscany Falls Ballroom.

Online voting begins November 26 and concludes at 5:00 p.m. on December 11.

Homeowners may direct questions for additional information to Gordon Seaman at seamanx2@cox.net.