Donate your old cell phones

Barbara Wold

Donate an old cell phone and help a victim of domestic violence at the same time. All donated cell phones will be given to New Life Center, a local refuge from domestic violence dedicated to the life-saving and life-changing work of providing emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic violence. The data on the phones will be deleted and the phones will be set up for emergency calls to 911 only. Cell phones (including chargers) may be donated at the PebbleCreek Activities Office at the corner of Robson Circle and Clubhouse Drive in Eagle’s Nest, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. all year. This will be an on-going program so please tell your friends and neighbors. If you have any questions, please call the Wolds at 623-236-8484.