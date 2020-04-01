Do You Have the Right Stuff to Be on the HOA Board?

Susan Knox Wilson

Every year, the PebbleCreek Homeowners Association Election Committee is charged with finding candidates who are interested in running for PebbleCreek’s Board of Directors. The volunteer position is for a two-year term which begins in January.

“Serving as part of the board is something to be proud of,” commented Gordon Seaman, Election Committee chairman, “but it is not a position that everyone is cut out to assume, nor do they necessarily want to assume. There is a great deal of responsibility that comes with guiding our HOA, but also a lot of reward. But before you throw your hat in the ring, you might consider what some current and former board members have to say about the position.”

“I have lived in cities smaller than PebbleCreek,” said Bob Parks, one of two residents who currently serve on the HOA board. “With more than 5,000 homes and some 9,100 residents, we have many of the same issues to deal with that most cities do: roads, security, landscaping, building maintenance, budgeting, and on and on. It’s important that our HOA board is committed to the big picture for our community and always put what’s best for the entire community first. We must clearly consider how our decisions affect every resident — and the lifestyle we enjoy in PebbleCreek.”

“Strong leadership skills are a big part of the job,” observed Steve Harper who was recently elected to the HOA board. “PebbleCreek has a five-member board that consists of two elected resident members and three members appointed by Robson Corporation, so understanding how to collaborate for the best interest of the entire community is essential to preparing for the future. Because we will transition to being a resident managed community in the next several years, having board members with strategy vision is key.”

Nancy Wilson Smith, who served two terms on the board from 2012 through 2015, suggested that candidates interested in being on the board need to understand that “sometimes the board must come up with creative solutions to resolve problems while still maintaining compliance. Not every decision is going to make everyone happy, so you have to find a reasonable solution that is in the best interest of the whole community.”

“Before I ‘retired’, I spent my life in government service where I learned how important it is for people to feel they are being listened to and being respected. I thought our board could do a better job of listening to the community and that’s why I decided to run,” declared Bob. “I made a commitment to be of service to the entire community and, at times, that commitment has been challenging. In fact, there have been times where my commitment has been at odds with other board members, but it has always been for the best interests of our residents. I love solving problems that make PebbleCreek a better place to live.”

“I decided to run for the board because I felt my management and leadership experience from a long career in a large global association could help the community become more professionally managed,” noted Nancy. “During my tenure, the board created the position of general manager, established our website to house readily accessible HOA information and more effectively communicate to the community. We made a number of other changes which have greatly helped ensure the health, value, safety, and continued success of our community. It was a lot of work, but I found it truly rewarding.”

“I was truly honored and blessed to be nominated to fill the term vacated by the passing of Russ Galewski last year. It was refreshing to find a well-organized and functioning team of highly motivated individuals who want to make PebbleCreek a better place,” Steve said. “I liked working on the board so much, I decided to run for the position. We are fortunate to have so many people living in PebbleCreek who had very successful careers, at all levels, in a wide variety of workplaces – I call them ‘PIPs’ or previously important people,” Steve chuckled. “But, of course, even though they may now be retired, they are still important people — and we need to tap into that talent for their knowledge and leadership skills as we plan our future.”

Because it is so important to have an effective governing board of directors, the Election Committee plans to host a board leadership program this summer. “We ask a lot of our board members, it’s not a ‘9-to-5, one-meeting-a-month’ position,” Gordon stated. “There’s a lot involved like understanding our governing documents, knowing how to resolve conflict, the fundamentals of financial management, and more. So, we’re designing a program that we hope will provide a foundation for being an effective member of the PebbleCreek HOA board.”

For more information about the duties and responsibilities being on the HOA board, visit the PebbleCreek HOA website, https://pebblecreekhoa.org, and look for the “HOA Board” tag. For questions or additional information, contact Election Committee Chairman Gordon Seaman at seamanx2@cox.net.