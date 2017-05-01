Disney in the Desert

Second Place Constance Agnus and Judi Williams First Place Debra Seymour and Tina Stepzinski Second Place Diana Martell and Kathy Mitchell First Place Sherry Myers and Sally Ward Second Place Carol Miller and Karen Borchers First Place Jane Kelly and Cindy Gramm Putting Contest Winner Jessica Gorman Event Chairpersons Cidnee Lusk and Sally Melzow

Pat Kaer

The PebbleCreek Lady Niners held the annual Member-Member Tournament at Tuscany Falls on March 21 and 22. This event, chaired by Sally Melzow and Cidnee Lusk, was a two-day event, which included a putting contest, raffle prizes, door prizes and lunch on both days. Two-member teams competed in a scramble format on the first day and a best ball format on the second day. The Disney theme featured festive decorations and golf outfits.

Winners for the Event:

First Flight: First Place Debra Seymour, Tina Stepenski; Second Place Constance Agnus, Third Place Cheryl Brodbeck, Mary Simmons; Fourth Place Diane Norgaard, Carole Schumacher; Fifth Place Marcy Arbelbide, Mary McConaughey; Sixth Place Sandy Kautz, Diane Trainor; Seventh Place Kathy Domagola, Karen O’Grady; Eighth Place Jinny Pearson, Pam Smith

Second Flight: First Place Sherry Myers, Sally Ward; Second Place Diana Martell, Kathy Mitchell; Third Place Yvonne Harm, Rita Lange; Fourth Place Sally Melzow, Nelda Peterson; Fifth Place Cherri Baxter, Pat Howard; Sixth Place Connie Belina, Judy Romano; Seventh Place Barbara Purpura, Veronica Stalker; Eighth Place Linda Foster, Sue Johnson

Third Flight: First Place Cindy Gramm, Jane Kelly; Second Place Karen Borchers, Carol Miller; Third Place Susie Anderson, Sandy Weitznan; Fourth Place Lynn Bishop-Pidcock, Jessica Gorman; Fifth Place Suzanne Butler, Lorene Greer; Sixth Place Jan Koberg, Jan Walker; Seventh Place Carol O:Riley, Kathy Tobin; Eighth Place Bonnie Elliott, Mary Flynn

Closest to the Pin Winners: Lyn Siep, Kathy Vienna, Moe Richardson, Kimberly Jerman, Marlene Calder, Sandy Kautz

Closest to the Line Winners: Sherry Myers, Carol Hahn, Cheryl Brodbeck

Putting Contest Winner Jessica Gorman