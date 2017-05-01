Disney in the Desert

Pat Kaer
The PebbleCreek Lady Niners held the annual Member-Member Tournament at Tuscany Falls on March 21 and 22. This event, chaired by Sally Melzow and Cidnee Lusk, was a two-day event, which included a putting contest, raffle prizes, door prizes and lunch on both days. Two-member teams competed in a scramble format on the first day and a best ball format on the second day. The Disney theme featured festive decorations and golf outfits.
Winners for the Event:
First Flight: First Place Debra Seymour, Tina Stepenski; Second Place Constance Agnus, Third Place Cheryl Brodbeck, Mary Simmons; Fourth Place Diane Norgaard, Carole Schumacher; Fifth Place Marcy Arbelbide, Mary McConaughey; Sixth Place Sandy Kautz, Diane Trainor; Seventh Place Kathy Domagola, Karen O’Grady; Eighth Place Jinny Pearson, Pam Smith
Second Flight: First Place Sherry Myers, Sally Ward; Second Place Diana Martell, Kathy Mitchell; Third Place Yvonne Harm, Rita Lange; Fourth Place Sally Melzow, Nelda Peterson; Fifth Place Cherri Baxter, Pat Howard; Sixth Place Connie Belina, Judy Romano; Seventh Place Barbara Purpura, Veronica Stalker; Eighth Place Linda Foster, Sue Johnson
Third Flight: First Place Cindy Gramm, Jane Kelly; Second Place Karen Borchers, Carol Miller; Third Place Susie Anderson, Sandy Weitznan; Fourth Place Lynn Bishop-Pidcock, Jessica Gorman; Fifth Place Suzanne Butler, Lorene Greer; Sixth Place Jan Koberg, Jan Walker; Seventh Place Carol O:Riley, Kathy Tobin; Eighth Place Bonnie Elliott, Mary Flynn
Closest to the Pin Winners: Lyn Siep, Kathy Vienna, Moe Richardson, Kimberly Jerman, Marlene Calder, Sandy Kautz
Closest to the Line Winners: Sherry Myers, Carol Hahn, Cheryl Brodbeck
Putting Contest Winner Jessica Gorman