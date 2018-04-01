Desert Rovers and Friends present 2018 Folk Festival April 22

Holly Carrier

Let’s sing some of that good folk music that we loved and sang a few years back! Let the music of the Kingston Trio, Peter, Paul, and Mary, Joan Baez, The Weavers and others awaken those memories of your “salad days.”

This will take place on April 22, at 4:00 p.m. on the Eagle’s Nest Patio and Dining Room. This free event is offered as our gift to the community.

The Desert Rovers, made up of Carl Halladay, Holly Carrier, Mike Caswell, and Dave Silverstein, will present their annual Folk Festival for the sixth time. Joining the Desert Rovers this year will be Joe Armbruster, Greg Davis, John Flynn and Bob Hover, who each offer their own special talents.

Although there is no charge for this, a limited and inexpensive menu will be offered so you can enjoy a light dinner while you listen to the music. The lounge and food service will begin at 3:00 p.m., and food and beverages service will continue until 5:00. Please plan to pay for food with cash, as the food cart cannot process credit card payments. Seating will be in the Eagle’s Nest lounge and restaurant, and on the patio. Chairs on the patio are limited, so if you have a lawn chair, please bring it. We can no longer sit on the lawn.

Come on over to Eagle’s Nest and listen, sing and reminisce with us.