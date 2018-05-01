Desert Mashie 70th annual invitational to be held at PebbleCreek

You are cordially invited to come out and help one of the oldest golf clubs in Arizona celebrate its 70th annual Invitational Golf Tournament May 5-6, 2018 here in PebbleCreek.

Friday evening from 4:00-9:00 p.m. is registration at Tuscany Falls with a welcome party, 70 years of history presentation, an LPGA guest speaker Avis Brown Riley, along with a former Desert Mashie junior and PGA member Andy Walker, Calcutta, Cinco de Mayo buffet, music and dancing.

Saturday is an 8:00 a.m. shotgun for the golfers while the non-golfers take part in non-golfing activities hosted by Betty Shelton at Tuscany Falls. After golf, an Italian buffet, music by the American Idol top 24 finalist Rebecca Bond and the TNT Band and more dancing.

Sunday is a shotgun start at Tuscany Falls followed by the awards dinner in the ballroom. Our juniors will be manning a hole both days raising funds for our Junior Golf Program.

It will be an awesome weekend for those who are looking for something to do. You can sign up at www.desertmashie.org or for additional information contact Carolyn Suttles at 623-535-1988 or bayne0312@gmail.com.

Please come join us and celebrate 70 years of history, as many of those years have been at our beautiful resort.