Democratic Club hosts successful “Taste of Tuscany”

The PebbleCreek Democratic Club held its Taste of Tuscany fundraiser on Thursday, October 20 in the Tuscany Falls Chianti Room with an Italian flair. This fundraiser was for the benefit of the Southwest Valley Literacy Association. It is a nonprofit agency that trains and provides certified volunteer English as a Second Language tutors to teach non-English speaking adults to speak, read and write English. Their efforts have helped their students obtain their GEDs, assist in gainful employment or just being able to read a book to a grandchild.

The food was delicious and the turnout was great for this important fundraiser. The attendees enjoyed a choice of specially prepared dinner entrées of Chicken ala Puttanesca, maple balsamic roasted pork loin or stacked eggplant with creamy mushroom orzo and roasted. Two bottles of Italian wine, a Chianti and Pinot Grigio were inclusive at each table.

Wonderfully themed gift raffle baskets were available. Each one contained different items donated by local merchants and members of the Community Benefit Committee. Included were a golf basket, an Italian basket and an Asian basket, I’m a Woman basket, 24% lead crystal bowl basket, coffee basket, and Home Ambiance basket. Additionally, PebbleCreek artist Regena Bacon donated a beautiful floral Ikebana; Nancy Stifter a nice Giclee painting and Stephen Nathan an infused glass square bowl. Guests visited Italy vicariously via a tour of Italy slide show superimposed with Italian music. The evening’s entertainment was highlighted by PebbleCreek’s own John Hurtado who provided Karaoke sing-alongs to popular songs such as That’s Amore made popular by Dean Martin.

This wonderful evening and fundraiser was planned and executed by the Community Benefit Committee of Irene Manalili, Ann Mason, Frankie and Chuck Veltri and Janet and Roger Race. The net proceeds will be presented to the Southwest Valley Literacy Association at the January 4 meeting of the PebbleCreek Democratic Club.