The day is almost here! Art Walk 2017

Nancy Stifter

Head on over to the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse to the annual Art Walk Show that we’ve all been waiting for! The members of the PebbleCreek Art Club will be displaying their artwork, much of it for sale, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, November 4. Meet the artists there to discuss their inspirations and to find out what the club is all about and how you can become a member. Our current membership totals approximately 180 artists.

You will be pleasantly surprised at how much art talent our community has. You will be encouraged to vote for your favorite artwork, which will determine who wins the coveted People’s Choice award.

In addition to the general exhibit, this year’s special exhibit will be Outside the Box, showing pieces that exhibitors created that pushed them to pursue new and interesting ways to use their talents. Who knows where that will go!

Our resident artist/classical guitarist, Duane Langston, will be playing during the event for your entertainment and there will be a cash bar available as well.