Customers now have more options at Phoenix Sky Harbor

David J. Ramirez, Public Information Officer

Your travel options keep increasing at “America’s Friendliest Airport®,” Sky Harbor International.

American Airlines recently announced that it is adding seasonal nonstop service between Phoenix and New Orleans, LA; Wichita, KS and Cedar Rapids, IA.

A daily flight to each destination is scheduled to begin Dec. 18. The New Orleans and Cedar Rapids routes will end for the season on Apr. 6, 2020, while the Wichita flights will end for the season on May 6, 2020.

The new destinations by American followed two other additions it announced in May. Sky Harbor’s largest carrier announced it will launch a daily, nonstop flights from Phoenix to Rapid City, SD on Sept. 4, as well as daily, nonstop service to Chihuahua, Mexico beginning Dec. 18.

Valley residents may remember that American also made news earlier this spring when it began daily, nonstop flights to London’s Heathrow. The new, year-round flight to London marked American’s first-ever non-stop flight from Phoenix to Europe.

In addition to American’s service, British Airways continues to offer its daily non-stop service, bringing the number of flights per week to London to 14.

Also, in June, Volaris Airlines began a new route between Puerto Vallarta and Phoenix. The low-cost airline also offers flights to Culiacán and Guadalajara from Phoenix Sky Harbor.

Moreover, JetSuiteX is soon launching service to Burbank and Oakland, CA and Las Vegas, utilizing the airline’s terminal location at Swift Aviation, which is on the southwest side of Phoenix Sky Harbor.

And Denver-based Frontier Airlines will debut a daily service to Las Vegas beginning Sept. 6. Sun Country Airlines also announced new service to Las Vegas from Phoenix as well.

The introduction of new destinations ran in parallel with an announcement by Condor Airlines in June that it was expanding its nonstop Phoenix to Frankfurt flights in 2020. Next year, Condor will expand its current service, adding two days a week for the month of April, then continue its three-day a week service from May to October.

Condor Airlines began nonstop seasonal service from Phoenix Sky Harbor to Frankfurt in May 2018. A month later, the airline announced it would extend its 2019 seasonal service by two full months to include all of May and October. Now, as a result of continued demand, the airline is further extending its service.For more information on travel options, visit www.skyharbor.com/flyPHX.