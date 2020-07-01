This year, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused the postponement of Europe’s Tour de France until the end of August. We in PebbleCreek opted to cancel our Tour de Creek and replace it with the COVID-19 “50/500” Walk or Cycle Challenge. It will run for five weeks from July 1 through August 8. “It’s hot enough now, never mind waiting until the end of August,” says race coordinator Melissa Kallett (director of recreation in PebbleCreek). “Our residents are accustomed to the July bicycle challenge, and I don’t want to cause havoc by changing that,” she adds. This year, the fitness challenge is expanded to include walkers or joggers. “Due to sheltering at home, many of our residents have incorporated walking into their exercise routine, so we thought to include them in our traditional summertime fitness challenge,” Kallett states.

Participants need to log their miles during the five-week period on log sheets kept at the fitness centers. There is no daily mileage requirement, though to complete the challenge in five weeks will require some discipline. On average, walkers/joggers should aim for 10 miles a week, and cyclers, 100 miles a week. Due to the heat, miles can be accumulated indoors or outdoors or a combination of both. The goal is fitness and fun, though for those needing an extra incentive, prizes will be awarded to all who successfully complete the challenge.

A COVID-19 reminder to all participants: maintain your social distancing throughout. Those cycling with others are encouraged to maintain six to 10 feet between riders. Those walking, keep the six feet distance as well. Stay healthy, stay hydrated, and stay motivated. And remember, if it was easy, it wouldn’t be a challenge!