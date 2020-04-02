Jeff Wilson

The Pottery/Sculpture Club was pleased to host Carolin Post’s Compassion Stone Painting classes last month. Carolin’s enthusiasm and inspirational teaching style drew the largest gathering ever for a club sponsored class!

Carolin shared techniques and tips for creating beautifully painted beach stones, each with a message of compassion. She encouraged each participant to experiment so as to find their own creative direction.

Carolin has created over 2,000 compassion stones. Unfortunately for admirers, Carolin never sells her work. Rather, she donates her work to people who have suffered the loss of a loved one. She even taught her four classes at no cost to the participants.

Examples of the stones painted in the classes can be seen in the display cases outside the Pottery Room in the Creative Arts Center. While you are in the Creative Arts Center, check out upcoming classes sponsored by the Pottery/Sculpture Club and all the beautiful art for sale created by your PC neighbors.