Community Service Report

Patrol Dispatches
Alarms, all other 2
Animal leash rules 1
Assist homeowner 41
Auto accidents 0
Bee complaints 0
Complaint reports, Green cards 33
Damage to property 4
Dead animal pick up 10
Disturbance 0
Dust/dirt complaint 0
Fire arms, pellet gun 0
Fire 0
Flat tire assistance 12
Gate malfunctions 20
Golf cart tow 32
Golf course rules 2
Holiday decoration violations 0
Guest assistance 30
House/building checks 0
House Vacation Watch 124
Illegal gate entry 5
Jump start 41
Lost dog or other animal 5
Maintenance/repair required 7
Miscellaneous 52
Open garage door 30
Pool rules 0
RFID’s installed 48
Soliciting 5
Speeding complaint by homeowner 17
Suspicious act/person 0
Trash rules 61
Water leak 8
Welfare check 4
Total 595
Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings
Unauthorized driveway parking 17
Speeding stops/tickets/warnings 2
Garage door 13
Fire Lane parking 1
Car parked in golf cart space 3
Street parking 35
Trash rules 62
Total 133
McDowell Gate No. 8 1271
Eagle’s Nest count 35,423
Tuscany Falls count 68,110
Friendly reminder: The rules for bicycles are:
1. All bicycles should be registered.
2. Bicycles cannot be ridden on sidewalks inside PebbleCreek — only outside.
3. Bicycles should stop at all STOP signs the same as other vehicles.
4. Bicycles are not allowed on the golf courses or cart paths.