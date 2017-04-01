Community Service Report

Patrol Dispatches

Alarms, all other 2

Animal leash rules 1

Assist homeowner 41

Auto accidents 0

Bee complaints 0

Complaint reports, Green cards 33

Damage to property 4

Dead animal pick up 10

Disturbance 0

Dust/dirt complaint 0

Fire arms, pellet gun 0

Fire 0

Flat tire assistance 12

Gate malfunctions 20

Golf cart tow 32

Golf course rules 2

Holiday decoration violations 0

Guest assistance 30

House/building checks 0

House Vacation Watch 124

Illegal gate entry 5

Jump start 41

Lost dog or other animal 5

Maintenance/repair required 7

Miscellaneous 52

Open garage door 30

Pool rules 0

RFID’s installed 48

Soliciting 5

Speeding complaint by homeowner 17

Suspicious act/person 0

Trash rules 61

Water leak 8

Welfare check 4

Total 595

Violation/Courtesy Notices/Warnings

Unauthorized driveway parking 17

Speeding stops/tickets/warnings 2

Garage door 13

Fire Lane parking 1

Car parked in golf cart space 3

Street parking 35

Trash rules 62

Total 133

McDowell Gate No. 8 1271

Eagle’s Nest count 35,423

Tuscany Falls count 68,110

Friendly reminder: The rules for bicycles are:

1. All bicycles should be registered.

2. Bicycles cannot be ridden on sidewalks inside PebbleCreek — only outside.

3. Bicycles should stop at all STOP signs the same as other vehicles.

4. Bicycles are not allowed on the golf courses or cart paths.