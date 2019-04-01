Come and strum with the PebbleCreek Guitar Club

Come join us! Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned singer or player, we invite you to attend and share with us in song. Our meetings begin with the introduction of guests, a guitar tip and information about our meeting theme. The rest of the time is spent taking turns playing songs which in and of itself is a learning experience!

Most all genres have been used as a theme at one time or another. A new music theme is chosen at each meeting for use at the next meeting. The theme is usually an artist, a group or a band or a general theme such as love songs. You can also go outside of the theme for your song selection for some or all of your songs. When it’s your turn, you can play and/or sing alone or ask the group to join in.

You are welcome to come and jump right in or just observe until you are comfortable sharing. We meet on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at the Saguaro Room 100 across from Activities at Robson Circle and Clubhouse Dr. on the Eagle’s Nest side.

For questions, contact Jim Sykes at 614-395-4907 or Carl Halladay at 623-935-0750.