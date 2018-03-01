Circle these dates March 7-10 because you’re invited!

Carrie Mataraza

Circle these dates: March 7-10 because you are invited to Over the River and Through the Woods. The critics have spoken. Here are some of the words they used to describe this wonderful show: “Hilarious,” “a very funny family comedy,” “Sensitive and sentimental,” “All about things that matter,” “Heartwarming,” “A funny slice of the ‘90s.”

You will not want to miss this delightful show produced by PC Players and directed by PC stage veteran Barbara Faler. River is being performed onstage in the Renaissance Theater at 7:00 p.m. the evenings of Wednesday, March 7 through Saturday, March 10.

As the critics noted, this is a comedy about family, in particular a traditional set of Italian grandparents and a “modern day” grandson whose career may take him across the country from Hoboken, NJ to Seattle. The grandparents don’t want that to happen–what will become of their wonderful Sunday family dinners—so they concoct a plan to keep Nick in Hoboken that involves lots of funny plot twists and, of course, finding a just-perfect girl for Nick.

Come meet the family and join in the laughter that ensues as Nunzio, Frank, Aida and Emma try to save their time-honored Sundays and keep Nick in town. Performing are some PC players you may know as well as a couple of new actors bringing their comedic talents to our stage.

PLEASE NOTE: Tickets are on sale now, both in person in the Renaissance Theater lobby (no longer in the Eagles Nest kiosk), from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday and Friday mornings and online at pebblecreekhoa.org – Things to Do – Ticket Sales. The link to purchase tickets online is about half way down the page. No log-in is required. Online sales are ongoing at your convenience, of course, until sold out.

All Performing Arts Club tickets are now $16.50 whether purchased online or in person. The price covers all handling fees.

So, act fast to get the seating you want because you just have to come to dinner with the family!