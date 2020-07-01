Chianti’s—Our New Pop-Up Fine Dining Restaurant!

Sue Wilson, Contributing Writer, Communications Team

PebbleCreek’s extraordinary Banquets and Catering staff have turned an exceptionally difficult time into an extraordinary, exciting new opportunity. They have created a pop-up fine dining restaurant in the Chianti Room of Tuscany Falls Clubhouse, and call it, not surprisingly, Chianti’s!

“I have wanted to do something like this for several years,” exclaimed Crystal Thomas, PebbleCreek event and sales coordinator. “Everything just aligned to give us an opportunity to open Chianti’s, and we couldn’t be happier or more grateful for the chance to serve our guests in our clubhouse once again.”

Chianti’s is considered a pop-up fine dining restaurant because, as the term pop-up implies, the restaurant is in an unexpected place for a limited time. Chianti’s is also very trendy. According to the National Restaurant Association’s What’s Hot Culinary Forecast, pop-up temporary restaurants are a fast-growing, popular restaurant concept.

“I actually see Chianti’s as an extension of what we do in our PebbleCreek Fine Dining Club,” says club president Bill Harrell. “Chianti’s has taken what we do for our club members and made it available to everyone in PebbleCreek, in a very safe, healthy, and wonderful way. Chef Michael (Brunette) is a phenomenal chef who never disappoints—from his starters to his exceptional soups and salads, to creative entrées and unbelievable desserts—all his dishes are always perfect. And it is so nice to be out of the house, in a dining room with other people laughing, having fun, and enjoying great food; it feels wonderfully normal.”

Chianti’s offers a four-course prix fixe menu for $35 (excluding tax and gratuity). The menu changes weekly and you must select your entrée when making your reservation. There is only one seating at 6 p.m., and to help ensure social distancing, only four people per table are allowed. Weekly menus can be found on the HOA website in the Food & Drink section under Chianti’s Prix Fixe.

Lisa Greenhoot and her husband, Bill, booked their anniversary dinner at Chianti’s the first week it opened and became instant fans. “I was so smitten with everything—the lovely room, the over-the-top fabulous food, the impeccable service—we immediately booked for the following week,” shared Lisa. “Crystal and her team did everything perfectly; we felt like we were in a gourmet restaurant and it all felt very romantic. They make personalized menus for each guest and, because it was our anniversary, they gave us a box of chocolates. They really went out of their way to make it a very special evening for us. I can’t wait to see next week’s menu!”

Most people who go to a pop-up restaurant are looking for a food adventure, something new, unique, and creative. Chianti’s is all that, and it’s also very close to home. “Look at me,” sang Rosemary Holmes as she waltzed into Chianti’s with three girlfriends, “I have on make-up, jewelry, a dress, and I am out of the house!” Asked about her dining experience, Rosemary said she was grateful for the safe and expert way the staff handled the service. Separate staff do the food service and clearing. And, although it seemed a little strange at first, with so few people in the dining room, she did note that, “it certainly made our table conversation much easier. The food is great, the room is wonderful, we are definitely coming back, and soon!”

Chianti’s is open Tuesday through Saturday at 6 p.m. Chianti’s can only accommodate 44 guests each evening, and you absolutely must make reservations in advance; no walk-ins are allowed. Reservations can be made Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., by calling 623-935-6726. Chianti’s will be closed on July 4. Bon appetit!