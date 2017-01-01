Chef’s Gala Competition – join the fun at this taste sensation

Theresa Evans

It’s that time of year; the annual Chef’s Gala is near! This year experience an amazing gastronomic evening as Chefs from SaddleBrooke, Robson Ranch Arizona, Robson Ranch Texas, Quail Creek and, of course, PebbleCreek prepare their finest culinary offerings and compete for the grand prize trophy for best dish. As they compete, you win—-because not only do you sample amazing food, you enjoy specially selected wines at each station—-and the desserts are not to be missed!

Your adventure begins here at PebbleCreek on Saturday, January 21 at 3:45 p.m. when you board a private luxury motorcoach that will take you in style to the gala being hosted at Robson Ranch/Casa Grande this year. Enjoy delicious appetizers and beverages to make you sparkle, served by lovely hostesses Theresa Evans, Joy Hertz and Molly Lisowski on the coach. Arrive at the Gala, meet and greet friends and neighbors, sample five entrees paired with five wines from all five culinary teams and be sure to cast your vote for the best dish and best table decorations. Bus departs Casa Grande at 8:00 p.m. Expect to be home by approximately 9:30/10:00 p.m.

Only 56 tickets are allocated for PebbleCreek – so reserve now. Tickets are $95 per person including bus transportation; $75 per person if self-driving. Reservations are being taken at the Eagle’s Nest Front Desk.