Chai High: What are your roots?

Brenda Hyman

March 7 – 7:00 p.m. – Tuscany Clubhouse Capri Room: Join us for an informational and enlightening speaker: Emily Garber – Jewish Genealogy: Starting with Online Resources

Ms. Garber is the chair of the Phoenix Jewish Genealogical Group and a board member of the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. She has been conducting family history research since 2007 and has worked with records from both German-Jewish and Eastern European Jewish immigrants. Her writings and developments are based on family history narratives. In June 2013 Emily Garber toured family shtellach in Ukraine. Ms. Garber is an archaeologist by training and is a member of the International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies. She will present an interesting PowerPoint presentation as well as give us paths and insights for our own personal searches.

Let’s welcome her with a standing room only attendance on March 7. Please email: brendahyman@earthlink.net to reserve your space. Q & A and noshes will be part of the evening. See you there!

April 22 – 6:00 p.m. is our second annual observance of Yom Hashoah. This will be commemorated with a lighting of candles for the six million who died in the Holocaust plus an evening dinner meal. Further details to follow. Please mark your calendars for this date. We should never forget!

So many happenings and a reminder of our annual High Holidays Services.

Rosh Hashanah – September 21, Kol Nidre – September 29, Yom Kippur – September 30

The cost will be $50 per person prior to June 1 and $60 per person after May 31. Checks should be addressed to CfHH (Committee for the High Holidays) and sent to: Gloria Kornbluth, 15687 W. Avalon Drive, Goodyear, Arizona 85395. Further details to follow as we approach this year’s New Year (5778).

Shalom!